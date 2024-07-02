Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after buying an additional 20,017 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 35,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 6,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 46,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

EEM stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $42.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,161,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,242,631. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.80. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $43.87.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.