iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 0.4% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.10. The company had a trading volume of 32,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,912. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.41 and a 12-month high of $300.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.02.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.