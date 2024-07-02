Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Has $768,000 Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.2% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,151,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.41. The stock had a trading volume of 175,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,792. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.2704 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

