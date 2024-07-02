Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,533 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 21.6% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $548.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $553.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.