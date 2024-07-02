Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 4,219 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.9% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 44,775 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 2.9 %

UNH stock opened at $494.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $498.34 and its 200 day moving average is $501.63. The firm has a market cap of $455.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.