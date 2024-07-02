Theresa Yanofsky Sells 1,983 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) Director Theresa Yanofsky sold 1,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $12,711.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,852.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.31. 207,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,127,297. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $19.20.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $53.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 185.77% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 29.9% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 73.6% in the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

