Insider Selling: AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) CFO Sells 511 Shares of Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AVAV traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,068. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.90. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.00 and a 12 month high of $224.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, March 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 36.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter worth about $1,190,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

