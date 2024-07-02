Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,314,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700,289 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 73,888.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 15,548.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,776,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,946 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC increased their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $156.52 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

