Toncoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $27.50 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $8.05 or 0.00012822 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $27.50 billion and approximately $267.90 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,108,418,632 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,108,404,659.589808 with 2,460,058,745.7205634 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.85992948 USD and is up 2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 448 active market(s) with $193,663,085.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

