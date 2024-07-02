NFT Tops One Day Volume of $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00012822 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009505 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,801.78 or 0.99969874 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000978 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012465 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00076818 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.