Floki Inu Trading 6.5% Higher This Week (FLOKI)

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last week, Floki Inu has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Floki Inu has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and $255.62 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Floki Inu token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Floki Inu
Floki Inu was first traded on July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 9,689,962,023,259 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,621,738,535 tokens. Floki Inu’s official website is floki.com. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Floki Inu’s official message board is realflokiinu.medium.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Floki Inu
