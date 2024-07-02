Orchid (OXT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.55 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0735 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $72.03 million and $1.55 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00012822 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009505 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,801.78 or 0.99969874 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000978 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012465 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00076818 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

