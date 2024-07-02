Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLW) Short Interest Up 24.6% in June

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Roth Ch Acquisition V Stock Performance
ROCLW stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.
Roth Ch Acquisition V Company Profile
