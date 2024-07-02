Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLW) Short Interest Up 24.6% in June

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Stock Performance

ROCLW stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Company Profile

See Also

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, wellness, technology, and sustainability sectors.

