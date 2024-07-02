Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the May 31st total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 4,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $373,812.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,198 shares in the company, valued at $6,967,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $104,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 4,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $373,812.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,967,795.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $2,481,667. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $39,467,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth $37,424,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,236,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,501,000 after purchasing an additional 390,373 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2,011.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 260,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after purchasing an additional 248,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,556,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,073,000 after purchasing an additional 154,032 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.11. Power Integrations has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.75, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $91.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

