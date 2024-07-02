Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Shares Down 12.6%

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 12.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.57 ($0.01). 481,336,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,247% from the average session volume of 20,504,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of £8.58 million, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.38.

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, titanium, platinum, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals.

