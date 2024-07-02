Comparing Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU) and DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN)

DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Free Report) and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of DriveItAway shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DriveItAway and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DriveItAway -59.80% N/A -65.32% Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DriveItAway $2.19 million 2.35 $320,000.00 N/A N/A Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group $8.43 million 10.15 -$3.47 million N/A N/A

This table compares DriveItAway and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DriveItAway has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group.

Risk and Volatility

DriveItAway has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DriveItAway and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DriveItAway 0 0 0 0 N/A Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group beats DriveItAway on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DriveItAway

DriveItAway Inc. develops and offers a cloud platform/consumer application that enables dealers to sell vehicles through eCommerce, with its Pay as You Go app-based subscription program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as 123 Natural Food Ontario Ltd. and changed its name to Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. in March 2021. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.

