Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLE) Short Interest Up 19.2% in June

Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

QYLE stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 million, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48.

Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%.

About Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF

The Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (QYLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 ESG BuyWrite index. The fund is passively managed to provide exposure to companies in the Nasdaq 100 Index that have been screened for positive ESG characteristics and is combined with a covered call option strategy.

