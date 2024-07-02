Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Qualigen Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ:QLGN opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39.
Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile
