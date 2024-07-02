scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the May 31st total of 4,820,000 shares. Approximately 26.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

scPharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCPH opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 5.44. scPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $155.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.12.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. scPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 327.29% and a negative return on equity of 132.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On scPharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $90,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

See Also

