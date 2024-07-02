First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the May 31st total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 384.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 56,632 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $4,126,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the first quarter worth $281,000.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQEW opened at $123.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.52 and its 200-day moving average is $120.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $124.84.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2243 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

