Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Stock analysts at Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOX opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $698.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,113.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $83.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIOX. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, One Degree Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

