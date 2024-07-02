Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $900.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $850.00 to $900.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.42% from the stock’s current price.

COST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.70.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $845.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $801.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $740.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $524.63 and a fifty-two week high of $873.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $398,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 491,521 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $277,690,000 after purchasing an additional 31,633 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 200,761 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $113,415,000 after buying an additional 13,883 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,589 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

