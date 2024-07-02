Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.43% from the company’s previous close.

WAY has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

WAY opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. Waystar has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $23.09.

