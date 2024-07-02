Truist Financial Boosts Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target to $54.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.05. Fluor has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Fluor’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fluor will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

