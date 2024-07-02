Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Truist Financial

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.97% from the company’s current price.

TEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Terex in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

Terex stock opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.84. Terex has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terex will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,001,489.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,653,689.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,307. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 202.2% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

