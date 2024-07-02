Oak Thistle LLC Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Oak Thistle LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 78.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.35.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $4,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 839,234 shares in the company, valued at $265,886,115.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $4,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 839,234 shares in the company, valued at $265,886,115.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $75,730,552 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $392.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a PE ratio of 739.92, a P/E/G ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $139.37 and a one year high of $394.64.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

