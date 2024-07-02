Oak Thistle LLC Sells 2,390 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Oak Thistle LLC cut its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,399,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares in the company, valued at $16,184,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at $12,771,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,445. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Price Performance

CROX opened at $147.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.34. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.29 million. Crocs had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CROX

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.