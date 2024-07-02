Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,764,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,116,000 after buying an additional 259,149 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,720,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,690,000 after buying an additional 84,633 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,165,000 after buying an additional 521,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $350,811,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,397,000 after buying an additional 42,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

TTWO opened at $154.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.09. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $130.34 and a one year high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.09.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,565. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

