Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $15,955,490.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 290,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,455,418.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,246,307.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,694 shares in the company, valued at $30,940,858.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $15,955,490.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 290,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,455,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 706,137 shares of company stock valued at $83,243,518 over the last three months. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DDOG opened at $130.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 407.81, a P/E/G ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.21.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.04.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

