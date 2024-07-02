Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $12.62.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $564.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

About Dun & Bradstreet



Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

