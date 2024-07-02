Oak Thistle LLC Sells 3,364 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Oak Thistle LLC reduced its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

HSIC stock opened at $65.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.81.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

