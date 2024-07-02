Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Cineverse had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $9.86 million for the quarter.

Cineverse Price Performance

CNVS stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Cineverse has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $12.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21.

Cineverse Company Profile

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services.

