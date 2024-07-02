Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Cineverse had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $9.86 million for the quarter.
Cineverse Price Performance
CNVS stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Cineverse has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $12.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21.
Cineverse Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cineverse
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- The Top 4 Magnificent 7 Stocks to Buy in the Year’s Second Half
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Steel Dynamics Stock is Up 9.6% While Its Peers Are Rusting
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Snowflake Stock Rebounds, Flies Higher on AI Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Cineverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineverse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.