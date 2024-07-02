Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 11,829 Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hayward by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,703,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,717 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,670,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,920,000 after acquiring an additional 546,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,419,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,511,000 after acquiring an additional 662,795 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,082,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,921,000 after acquiring an additional 226,401 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,526,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,363,000 after acquiring an additional 491,971 shares during the period.

Hayward Stock Performance

HAYW opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hayward

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $212.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.33 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 8.25%. Research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $615,426.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,393.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 128,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,423 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hayward from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hayward from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

