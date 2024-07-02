Oak Thistle LLC Invests $50,000 in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PETS. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PetMed Express in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in PetMed Express in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. HTLF Bank bought a new position in PetMed Express in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PetMed Express in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PetMed Express from $6.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on PetMed Express from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

PetMed Express Price Performance

NASDAQ:PETS opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.32 million for the quarter. PetMed Express had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PetMed Express, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

PetMed Express Profile

(Free Report)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.