Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stake Lowered by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC cut its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,390 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 75.5% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 9.1% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 29.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 13.5% in the first quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 43.7% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,325 shares in the company, valued at $17,745,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,745,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $49,105.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,625 shares of company stock worth $1,770,359 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $78.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.48.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

