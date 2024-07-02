Oak Thistle LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 80.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 52,297 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

