Oak Thistle LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Oak Thistle LLC trimmed its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 77.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,468 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 8.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at about $644,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,642,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $809.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.52 million. Mattel had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.32%. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Totzke sold 23,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $446,975.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,321. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

