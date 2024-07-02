Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Position Lowered by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC reduced its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,049 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.
Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance
NYSE:KNX opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.11. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94.
Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 95.52%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.54.
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
