Oak Thistle LLC Reduces Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Oak Thistle LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 84.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,547 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.1% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Dropbox by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Dropbox by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $33.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $181,560.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,471 shares in the company, valued at $7,454,518.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,173,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $181,560.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,454,518.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,619. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

