Oak Thistle LLC Decreases Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Oak Thistle LLC reduced its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,655,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 880.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,951,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,536,000 after buying an additional 3,548,423 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 517.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,150,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after buying an additional 1,801,858 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 90.9% during the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,439,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after buying an additional 1,637,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 125.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas cut Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.61.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.65%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

