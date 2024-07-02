Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,232 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $243.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.82 and a 200-day moving average of $250.00. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $190.51 and a 1 year high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

