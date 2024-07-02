LVW Advisors LLC Acquires 18,738 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 319.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,596 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,738 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 73,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,731,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,575,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT opened at $67.48 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $69.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $542.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $895,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 645,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,025,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $895,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,025,828. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,499,762 shares of company stock valued at $951,294,838 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.41.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

