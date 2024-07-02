LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,446 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 5.5% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 295,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,729,000 after acquiring an additional 45,320 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 17,183 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 479,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $267.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $270.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.76.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

