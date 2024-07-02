Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $267.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $270.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.