Saga (SAGA) Price Hits $1.33 on Exchanges

Saga (SAGA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Saga has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Saga token can now be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00002120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Saga has a market capitalization of $127.96 million and $23.23 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Saga’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,017,194,477 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,275,984 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,017,134,944 with 96,254,255 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.36723504 USD and is up 1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $23,452,600.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

