Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 91.6% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,318,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,770,000 after acquiring an additional 629,993 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 486.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 900,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,688,000 after buying an additional 746,899 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 14,547.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 515,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,642,000 after buying an additional 511,792 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 438,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 357,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after acquiring an additional 53,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

NRG Energy stock opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.65. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.97 and a twelve month high of $87.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

