Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,933 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.2% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,133 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 3.6% during the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 84,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.13. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

