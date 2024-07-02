Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 140 ($1.77) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.02) price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Ecora Resources stock opened at GBX 70.26 ($0.89) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £175.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,718.00, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.66. Ecora Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 69.40 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 124.20 ($1.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 80.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 82.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.

In other Ecora Resources news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($28,459.40). In related news, insider Andrew Webb purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £18,750 ($23,716.16). Also, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($28,459.40). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 108,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,106,225. 22.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, coking coal, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver.

