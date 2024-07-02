Park Place Capital Corp Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VUG stock opened at $376.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $380.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.49.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.