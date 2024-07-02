Diversified Trust Co Has $27.83 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $548.41 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $553.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $529.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.05. The stock has a market cap of $473.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

